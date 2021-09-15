Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: St. Bernard A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL ST. BERNARD AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 345 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Myrtle Grove, or 13 miles southeast of Belle Chasse, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Belle Chasse, Poydras and Violet around 415 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN