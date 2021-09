PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has a tough question for you — do you prefer to sleep in, or get up early and make breakfast? It’s a tough question for the Eyewitness News anchors as they work late nights. But, it seems 70% of Americans say sleep takes precedence over waking up to make breakfast. The majority of those who rise, shine and cook are working parents, though more than half said they’re too busy to whip something up during the workweek. One in five say they skip breakfast altogether.

