All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A little upgrade never hurts, especially if you’re like a lot of movie lovers and TV bingers spending more time at home. Enhancing your home entertainment setup (regardless of whether it’s your living room, bedroom, or a separate home theater) doesn’t have to be an arduous process. In fact, lighting is just about the fastest, and probably most affordable, way to change the ambiance...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO