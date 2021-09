Photo collage courtesy of senior Nina Ramezani. Swimming pool before and after. Since its overwhelming approval in 2014, Measure D has knocked down and reinvented most of the San Luis Obispo High School campus, many of the developments including a new swimming pool, roundabout, and student services building. Compared to most other SLOHS students, the seniors have experienced the most change in campus from their freshman year; many even remember the old eucalyptus tree that used to overlook over the front of the school. But years later, much of SLOHS is unrecognizable from its original layout pre-Measure D. Expressions interviewed a few seniors about how much campus has changed in their past four years here at SLOHS.

