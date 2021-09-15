Larry Elder Campaign Removes Election Fraud Section From Website After Landslide Loss

QAnon believers set up a dynamic in which no Newsom victory would ever be accepted: In the weeks leading up the election, Telegram channels and forums popular on the far right pushed the belief that only a Larry Elder win was legitimate. All other options were deemed "rigged" or "fraud," as QAnon adherents almost unilaterally think that California has a Republican majority. In reality, there are 10 million registered Democrats in the state and 5.3 million Republicans. Biden received 63.48% of the vote in California in the 2020 election.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO