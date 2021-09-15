Larry Elder Campaign Removes Election Fraud Section From Website After Landslide Loss
The Republican has conceded defeat in his campaign to oust Governor Gavin Newsom in Tuesday's recall election.www.newsweek.com
The Republican has conceded defeat in his campaign to oust Governor Gavin Newsom in Tuesday's recall election.www.newsweek.com
Why all Trumps people when they loss they say it’s was fraud. But when you loss by over 2 million votes it kind of hard to claim this
every person Donald Trump tried to sponsor or root for they always lose big time and y'all steady want to associate yourself with Trump when he doesn't even like his own self so what do you think that he like y'all he doesn't 😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂
California just doesn't want a clone trump as Governor. California is a place you can go and feel you are in another country there isn't a lot of hate or bigotry or racism there I love southern California.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 399