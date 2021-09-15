CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Elder Campaign Removes Election Fraud Section From Website After Landslide Loss

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican has conceded defeat in his campaign to oust Governor Gavin Newsom in Tuesday's recall election.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 399

Antonio Castro
4d ago

Why all Trumps people when they loss they say it’s was fraud. But when you loss by over 2 million votes it kind of hard to claim this

Reply(45)
121
Doyle Brush
4d ago

every person Donald Trump tried to sponsor or root for they always lose big time and y'all steady want to associate yourself with Trump when he doesn't even like his own self so what do you think that he like y'all he doesn't 😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂

Reply(77)
102
Pjmytime
4d ago

California just doesn't want a clone trump as Governor. California is a place you can go and feel you are in another country there isn't a lot of hate or bigotry or racism there I love southern California.

Reply(33)
60
CNN

The words Trump couldn't bring himself to say

(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
The Week

Arnold Schwarzenegger says recall debacle has sunk California GOP from box office flop to 'direct-to-video'

"California Republicans thought they found a unifying rallying cry in the recall attempt against Gov. Gavin Newsom," the Los Angeles Times reports. "Instead, the campaign exposed — and even worsened — some of the long-standing clashes between the establishment and grass-roots base, while leaving unsettled the question of how the party can stop its losing streak in the state."
cbslocal.com

Analysis: Newsom Landslide Provides Little Reassurance for Democrats in 2022

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Democrats crushed Republicans in Tuesday’s California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom’s overwhelming victory left little doubt that California is a deeply blue state and a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate like Larry Elder doesn’t come close to fitting the bill for the type of Republican the GOP needs to run in order to win in the Golden State.
Larry Elder
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

QAnon believers have now convinced themselves Gavin Newsom's landslide recall win is actually good

QAnon believers set up a dynamic in which no Newsom victory would ever be accepted: In the weeks leading up the election, Telegram channels and forums popular on the far right pushed the belief that only a Larry Elder win was legitimate. All other options were deemed "rigged" or "fraud," as QAnon adherents almost unilaterally think that California has a Republican majority. In reality, there are 10 million registered Democrats in the state and 5.3 million Republicans. Biden received 63.48% of the vote in California in the 2020 election.
Slate

Larry Elder Announces He’s “Detected Fraud” in California Recall Vote Results, Which Don’t Yet Exist

Tuesday is the last day for Californians to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, which incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom is expected to win. His leading Republican opponent is a conservative talk-show host named Larry Elder who has been endorsed by a number of the party’s most nationally prominent right-wing figures and is campaigning against vaccine mandates. (In July, Elder hosted a self-identified doctor from Texas, “Kathy,” on his radio show. She suggested Bill Gates may be using the vaccine to control minority populations and said that COVID-19 can be treated with, among other things, hydrogen peroxide and the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin.)
