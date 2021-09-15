CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

UMass system receives two major donations totaling over $200 million in September

By Alex Genovese
Daily Collegian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Massachusetts system received two major donations totaling over $200 million in the month of September. According to a press release from the UMass Office of Communications, the University system will receive “a cash gift of $50 million from Robert J. and Donna Manning.” Robert Manning is currently the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the UMass system and the chairman of MFS Investment Management. Donna Manning was an oncology nurse for 35 years at Massachusetts General Hospital.

dailycollegian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amherst, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Dartmouth, MA
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Marty Meehan

Comments / 0

Community Policy