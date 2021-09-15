CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

3 negative self-talk examples that are holding you back

By Robin Emmerich
Ladders
Ladders
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmTdv_0bwXQhVK00

Raise your hand if you spend your time stuck in the past reviewing all that went wrong today, yesterday, or maybe even your entire life? How about time spent in the future hoping, dreaming, and wishing that people, things, or events were different than they are? Yes, I see you. Any time spent out of the present moment is time spent creating everything you don’t want. So why do we do it? Our thoughts, beliefs, and actions will lead us to where we are now. We can create change by identifying what our core beliefs are and transforming our belief systems.

I’ve been trained to start with noticing where we are holding our trauma in the body first and then re-programming the mind—learn more on my Emotional Reset Method—yet awareness is still key. I have seen thousands of people reclaim their lives to create what they truly desire in their lives. I recently worked with three completely different people struggling with the same core thought patterns. Ahead, I’m breaking down three thought patterns that will destroy the chance of creating your desires. Read on to learn what they are and how you can turn it around.

1. “I feel like if I let go, something bad will happen.”

Imagine holding a balloon and then squeezing it as tight as you can. That balloon is going to fight you on it. It’s most likely not going to pop unless you poke it with a sharp nail or object. It’s just going to resist you until you’re frustrated, exhausted, and let go. Nothing bad happens, it just isn’t going to change anything.

This goes for life, people and events as well. The more you control something, the more it will control you. More importantly, expecting something “bad” will only increase the chance of you unconsciously creating the “bad.” It is when you release your expectations that you can open to all that’s possible.

The Fix: Experiment with letting go, and setting yourself free. Until you try it, you‘ll never know what is possible.

2.“I feel guilty going and doing my own thing.”

Katie is a wife, mom, daughter, and owner of a successful small business. She wakes up every morning to make breakfast for her husband and girls before running off to work to be available for her staff, then she picks up the girls after school, checks in with her aging mom to be of any assistance she needs, and gets the household ready for dinner along with anything necessary to get done before taking on the next day. For the last three months, she has been feeling a sense of guilt for her desire to start photography classes and fulfill an inner creative calling. As we dialed in on the core root of her pain, she stated, “I feel guilty going and doing my own thing.” Can you relate?

Ignoring our desires and stuffing them down will eventually spiral into anger, resentment and ultimately, a life lived with regret. Any desire that we feel from our heart is meant to show us our own unique path to fulfillment. The more you ignore it, the more unfulfilled you will be. The more you listen and follow, the more inner peace, joy, and fuel you will feel and have to share with the ones you love.

The Fix: Ask yourself, “Do I want to live with regret, or do I want to inspire myself and others with my gifts?” Write down what those gifts are that you want to share. Then start actively working towards making that change.

3. “I am ___.”

Take seven days to write down any words you say on a daily basis that precede the words “I am.” This is what you believe about yourself (and sometimes what you believe about everyone else). Is your mind saying, “I am happy” or is it saying, “I am so mad?” You choose your state.

The Fix: Keep a running list in the note section on your phone and at the end of the week, take the negative statements and re-frame them into the positive. State the positive statements each morning until you feel the change. This is who you really are. You’re welcome.

This article is from Create and Cultivate.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Secret Language of Low Self-Esteem

Because self-hatred impairs our sense of connectedness and trust, it infuses interpersonal interactions with perceived double meanings. Accustomed to the harsh words of fierce inner critics, people with low self-esteem "hear" harsh words in neutral and even friendly dialogues. Many people who are the most fluent in the language of...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Hope for the Secondary Narcissist

This is the second part of a two-part post exploring secondary narcissism. The uncommonly-cited condition of secondary narcissism could use a closer look as it may be both temporary and more easily treated than primary narcissism. The cardinal features are isolation, grandiose delusions, and turning love away from others and toward the self. In the last post I discussed research that suggests that hopelessness in childhood renders one susceptible to this extreme method of coping, this "reactive" secondary narcissism. Below, we will consider other causes and corollaries of secondary narcissism, as well as treatment.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Combating Social Anxiety and Negative Self-Talk

Confidence and self-doubt are both thinking patterns that one can choose. Being patient and giving oneself grace goes a long way in helping to manage anxiety. In order to challenge negative self-talk, one must first be aware of it. “I think, therefore I am.”. You have most likely heard this...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Create And Cultivate
psychologytoday.com

What We Really Talk about When We Talk about Self-Help

Theories of self-help always rest on specific conceptions of selfhood, as well as on notions of agency and personal responsibility. If we believe in our unlimited capacity to help ourselves, we may blame those who do not manage to do so successfully. Self-help is a telling barometer for wider cultural...
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

Struggling to concentrate at work? You could be self-interrupting

The phone rings, a colleague asks for advice and there’s yet another notification indicating a new email has landed in your inbox, which you might as well read quickly before you get back to work. Most people are monochronic by nature, meaning that they like to focus on a single task at any given time, and therefore view constant workplace disruptions as a productivity black hole.
CELL PHONES
Kankakee Daily Journal

MOORE: Worry should not be all-consuming

All kinds of stresses and pressures will come to us in this life. Worries will come about our parents, careers, children, health, finances, relationships, death, sickness and more. It seems there is a never-ending stream of things we can worry about — nail-biting worry, worry that makes our head and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

Darcie Brown: “Allow yourself, and even consider seeking opportunities, to be imperfect and/or fail”

Allow yourself, and even consider seeking opportunities, to be imperfect and/or fail. The more often we do something and it doesn’t work out as planned, the more we learn that we can handle it. The fear of failure often feels so big, so impossible to process and survive, but, when it comes down to it, we are all much more capable of withstanding step-backs and tolerating pivots than we may give ourselves credit for.
PODCAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
spring.org.uk

This Cool Personality Type Has A Higher IQ

Cognitive ability is higher in this personality type. Laid back and unhurried people tend to have a higher IQ, psychological research finds. Intelligent people become more laid back because they can do things quicker than others, so do not need to rush, the authors speculate. High IQ people also have...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

If you find yourself saying this 4-word phrase, you need to have a talk with your boss

A colleague says “I’ll do it tomorrow.” Your boss asks you to work late — again. A coworker rolls their eyes at you. These are all things we’ve experienced, and if we’re tempted to always please people — as many of us are — we probably say, “It’s no big deal.” Maybe we even mean it. But much of the time, we let it fester and feel resentful.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

You and Your Self-Sabotaging You

Self-sabotage shows us how destructive dynamics can colonize our mind. The damaging potential of such processes can lead to deep suffering on many levels. This self-sabotaging potential is subtly present in the dynamics of every mind. What do you need to be you? This and subsequent posts will focus on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

10 important life lessons we are often taught too late

This article was updated on September 17, 2021. Life is a continuous learning experience. Throughout our lives we keep rising and falling, picking up important lessons along the way. Some of these lessons come from experience, yet there are others that we learn watching others or reading in books for example.
PAINTINGS
higherperspectives.com

7 Signs You're A Healer Without Even Knowing

Being a healer is a big responsibility. It's a calling to serve a higher purpose. There is a deep human need for emotional balance, being spiritually connected, having a healthy mind, and looking for a purpose. However, the more time goes by, the more the human race strays away from its purpose. We are clouded by distractions and bounded by the limitations of the same world we have created.
HEALTH
Ladders

The most confident people never make these 5 body language mistakes

This article was updated on August 23, 2021. Communication is the glue of professional relationships. And you may already be spending a lot of energy refining your speaking skills to communicate confidently. But what about your non-verbal communication habits? Body language can play a huge role in conveying confidence in...
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

11 Telltale Signs You're Dealing With A Toxic Person

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The term "toxic" gets thrown around a lot these days—but what does it actually mean? Odds are, you've met a toxic person or two throughout your life, but sometimes they can be hard to spot. Here, we dig into what being toxic really means, signs to watch out for, and how to deal with toxic people in your life.
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/

Comments / 0

Community Policy