Dr. Fauci on Potential for 'Monster' COVID Variant to Emerge

President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor urged people to get vaccinated to avoid mutations accumulating and creating a "functionally different" COVID variant.

Nagasvini
4d ago

Dr Frankenstein should realize at this point absolutely no one trust him nor takes him serious. he should be in prison for what he did back in the 70s to HIV patients alone!

355
Tar Heel
4d ago

With this covid being as serious as they say, shouldn't we be reading or hearing about a panel of science and medical experts instead of one so called expert?

175
Billy Dilley
4d ago

hmmmmm. it took 15 years for Phizer to pull their FDA approved chantix off the shelf because it caused cancer. Come talk to me in 15 years when you find out the results of your multiple "vaccine" shots that don't work. I will be laughing when I watch TV in the future and see the commercials that say "did you get the covid shot? call this number for help"

119
