Ford RS200 up for sale was as rare as a unicorn, and now Bring a Trailer has a non-Evolution spec iteration up for grabs. As touched upon, the last RS200 we saw for sale was an Evolution model, meaning it was one of the 24 to be converted to an even more hardcore specification that made it closer to a road-going version of the Group B ’80s rally icon. Nevertheless, this standard RS200 is still quite the spectacle, and is just one of 140 ever built as per ’80s homologation regulations.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO