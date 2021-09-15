The Bookwalker Will Plunge You Into a World of Living Fiction

The long awaited Public and Custom Worlds options are now live in the latest Fallout 76 update. Fallout 76 has had its ups and downs, but Bethesda found its rhythm a bit better over time with its updates. The centerpiece of the newest update, which launches Season 6, has to be the new Fallout Worlds options. Public Worlds will consist of a theme with pre-selected settings of Appalachia that will shake things up from Adventure mode. One Public World will run live for anyone to drop in and play for a month, before a new one rotates in. The community feedback will later determine the rotation frequency. The update brings five specific Public Worlds, but the first one available is Happy Builder. This world brings a reduction in C.A.M.P. placement restrictions, relaxes building restrictions, all map locations are discovered, and the PVP has been disabled. The "happy" means players will be free to roam and discover, as well as build more in a relaxed setting.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO