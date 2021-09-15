CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bookwalker Will Plunge You Into a World of Living Fiction

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bookwalker has been announced and that’s a good thing. Mostly. From what we’ve seen of this upcoming adventure, it looks like a lot of fun. It casts you as a “bookwalker”, able to enter the world of fiction and steal objects from those worlds. Your brother is stuck in the book world and the only way to rescue him is to nab particular items, such as Thor’s Hammer and Excalibur.

