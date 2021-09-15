CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, TX

Del Mar College celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

By Luke Pohovey
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wUwT_0bwXQFz600

Del Mar College is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of virtual events over the next 30 days. Those presentations will be available from Wednesday through Oct. 15.

The college's libraries have created a guide to highlight resources about the month-long event, including e-books, films, articles and links to websites. You can access those resources by clicking here.

The virtual presentations include:

  • "Food and Culture: Vignettes from South Texas Family Life” is available Wednesday through Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here .
  • "A Poetry Duet Recorded in Anzaldúa Plaza" is available Sept. 22 – Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here .
  • Author Diana López Presents "Viva Corpus Christi!" is available Sept. 29 – Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here .
  • "Hispanic Heritage Month: Poetry from Corpus Christi" is available Oct. 6-15 and can be accessed by clicking here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diana López
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy