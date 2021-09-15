CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Senate Democrats unveil revision of voting act

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HsSm_0bwXPl0100
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and a group of Democrats on Tuesday unveiled new legislation to protect access to the polls. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Months after their sweeping election reform bill was blocked by a filibuster, Senate Democrats unveiled revised legislation to counteract a slew of voter-restriction laws in Republican-led states.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and several other Democratic senators on Tuesday introduced the Freedom to Vote Act, which includes measures such as an early voting period of at least 15 days for federal elections and same-day registration in every state.

The bill also limits partisan interference by election officials, combats secret money by mandating that super PACs disclose their donors and strengthens security measures for ballots and voting systems. Election Day would become a public holiday under the new legislation.

"The freedom to vote is fundamental to all our freedoms," Klobuchar said in a statement.

The bill is similar to the For the People Act, which passed the House in March but was blocked by Senate Republicans in June with a 50-50 vote, 10 votes shy of what the Democrats needed to avoid a filibuster.

The Democratic bills were introduced in response to GOP-led states crafting legislation that opponents describe as voter suppression in the wake of President Joe Biden's victory in the November general election.

The Republicans and supporters of their voting bills argue the legislation is about ensuring the integrity of their elections by beefing up security measures.

The Brennan Center for Justice in a July report said 18 states had this year enacted 30 laws that restrict access to voting, with more than 400 bills with provisions that restrict voting access introduced in 49 states.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that restricts early voting and adds new identification requirements, which was met with lawsuits from the NAACP and the ACLU.

Democrats on Tuesday framed these Republican bills as an attack against democracy.

"In the face of state-level threats that undercut the fundamental right to vote for millions of Americans, we must act now to protect our democracy," Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement. "Our bill would set commonsense minimum standards to ensure that no state infringes upon its citizens' right to vote and confront widespread dark money spending."

On Tuesday, the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute in support of democracy, said the bill represents the best opportunity for democracy reform in years.

"I cannot express how critical this piece of legislation is," Michael Waldman, president of the center, said in a statement. "Legislatures in nearly half of the states have passed laws that make it harder for eligible voters to cast ballots. The politicians claim it's all about 'election integrity.' In fact, it's about preserving power as America diversifies and advancing Trump's Big Lie of a stolen election."

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the bill "a good proposal" and said he intends to hold a Senate vote on it as early as next week.

"The Senate must act," he said Tuesday from the Senate floor. "Time, time is of the essence."

For the bill the pass the Senate, the Democrats would again require 10 Republicans to cross the aisle to prevent a filibuster.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Democrats' big bill faces a cliff-filled future

WASHINGTON — As Democrats wrestle with what to include in their massive social spending bill, some of the biggest divisions are rooted in guessing games over future Republican decision-making. The budget rules that prohibit deficits after 10 years ensure that many programs would come up for renewal in future years...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Angus King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Early Voting#D Minn#Democratic#House#Gop#Americans#Legislatures#Time
New York Post

Rep. McCarthy slams Democrat spending plan as more than cost to win WWII

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader, warned that the Democrats’ $4.7 trillion infrastructure and spending plans are an effort to redistribute wealth and represent more money than the US spent to win World War II. McCarthy (R-Calif.) told John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM radio show that Democrats are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Biden dials top Democrats as shutdown countdown begins

Democrats are taking their first concrete steps to avert a government shutdown in two weeks, even as they struggle to wrangle a master plan for handling multiple fiscal cliffs ahead. President Joe Biden held a joint call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
183K+
Followers
40K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy