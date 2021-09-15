'Man City had considerable chance of signing Ronaldo' - Man Utd star came close to joining arch-rivals, claims Fernandinho
The midfielder has confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's agent Jorge Mendes held talks with the Premier League champions. Manchester City had a "considerable chance" of signing Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to Fernandinho. Ronaldo completed a sensational £20 million ($28m)...www.goal.com
