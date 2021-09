You may have put off going on holiday so far, but don’t give up as even in a “normal” year, September and October are two of the best months to travel to Spain, with temperatures usually pleasantly warm rather than blisteringly hot – particularly in the Balearic Islands and the costas in the east and south of the country. This year, many traditional summer destinations are extending their usual season and there is plenty of availability at reasonable prices in October.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO