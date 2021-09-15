Executive Chef
Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort is currently seeking an experienced and passionate Executive Chef to join our team!. The Executive Chef will provide leadership needed to grow the financial success and service quality for Mission Ridge Resort's Food and Beverage Operations. The right candidate will assist the F&B Director in strategic planning, development and implementation of the vision as it relates to all aspects of the resort's food and beverage operations. This candidate should have a strong catering background, menu development and proven financial success.classifieds.wenatcheeworld.com
Comments / 0