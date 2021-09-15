Executive Chef

The Party: Friends and foodies gathered at Hall’s Signature Events for an exclusive dinner event hosted by Louie’s Kids, a local nonprofit working to fight against childhood obesity. Five “Little Chefs” ages nine to 17 paired with local chefs from esteemed restaurants, including FIG, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, The Obstinate Daughter, and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, to present one of five courses, working with the chefs to prepare healthy, portion-controlled offerings. Guests enjoyed handmade ricotta gnocchi, pit-smoked chicken with street corn, a chocolate lava cake, and more, each course paired with a beer from Wicked Weed Brewing. Each team was awarded a Louie’s Kids cutting board for their accomplishments, with more than $38,000 donated by the end of the evening.

