CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Executive Chef

Wenatchee World
 5 days ago

Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort is currently seeking an experienced and passionate Executive Chef to join our team!. The Executive Chef will provide leadership needed to grow the financial success and service quality for Mission Ridge Resort's Food and Beverage Operations. The right candidate will assist the F&B Director in strategic planning, development and implementation of the vision as it relates to all aspects of the resort's food and beverage operations. This candidate should have a strong catering background, menu development and proven financial success.

classifieds.wenatcheeworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

Joined Aparium Hotel Group as Task Force Executive Chef

Nick N. Dostal joins the team as Task Force Executive Chef overseeing operations and food & beverage programming at Aparium's dining venues including Madam, Flor Fina and Lazia. Dostal brings years of experience in the restaurant industry having most recently served as Chef at the award-winning Alinea Group and Sixteen, which was one of a handful of Chicago-area restaurants to hold a two-star Michelin Guide rating.
CHICAGO, IL
Monterey County Herald

Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa names new executive chef

MONTEREY – The Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa hired Michael Rotondo as executive chef recently to oversee the luxury hotel’s dining experiences including the introduction of the property’s newest restaurant, Coastal Kitchen, slated for an October opening. Rotondo last worked as executive chef at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, where the...
MONTEREY, CA
charlestonmag.com

Little Chef Big Chef

The Party: Friends and foodies gathered at Hall’s Signature Events for an exclusive dinner event hosted by Louie’s Kids, a local nonprofit working to fight against childhood obesity. Five “Little Chefs” ages nine to 17 paired with local chefs from esteemed restaurants, including FIG, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, The Obstinate Daughter, and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, to present one of five courses, working with the chefs to prepare healthy, portion-controlled offerings. Guests enjoyed handmade ricotta gnocchi, pit-smoked chicken with street corn, a chocolate lava cake, and more, each course paired with a beer from Wicked Weed Brewing. Each team was awarded a Louie’s Kids cutting board for their accomplishments, with more than $38,000 donated by the end of the evening.
LIFESTYLE
The State Journal

Bistro Verde to open Tuesday with new executive guest chef Kimberly Isham-Carter

Bistro Verde's fall season kicks off Tuesday with Kimberly “Momma Kim” Isham-Carter stepping up to serve as the executive guest chef overseeing Lincoln Land Community College’s student-led cafe. Isham-Carter, a 2016 alum of LLCC’s culinary program, has served as the assistant chef in Bistro Verde’s working classroom for the past...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Chef#F B
Herald-Press

New chef in town

Queen St. Grille is welcoming Chef Sergio Martinez to its kitchen and the community. Martinez has brought new life to the restaurant with an array of unique culinary delights for food lovers to enjoy. Martinez grew up working in kitchens, learning the entire food trade from the lowest of positions...
PALESTINE, TX
ourquadcities.com

Tips from Chef Stu: Buying in Bulk

Chef Stu is here to gives us some advice about what to grab and what to skip at the grocery store when buying in bulk and prepping for worry-free meals. For more delicious meals visit zekesislandcafe.com.
RECIPES
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Stroopwafels

These Dutch cookies are amazing and remind me of walking around the shopping markets in Amsterdam. Whether you like to eat them with your morning coffee or by themselves, these stroopwafels will bring a smile to your face!. INGREDIENTS. For the dough: 1 tbsp yeast. 1/2 cup water. 4 cups...
RECIPES
casscountynow.com

Chef Keith Reece

Here in Cass County the name “Reece” is synonymous with deliciousness. For many decades, JoAnn was a favorite caterer for reunions, weddings, showers and luncheons. Her son Keith has taken up the family business with Reece Street Kitchen and Catering, now open in Atlanta.The premise is one that seems right ...
CASS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mercury News

Why is a celebrity chef involved with the 2022 Color of the Year?

Well, no, it’s actually a field of greens, which we’ll get to in a minute. But first this: When Behr Paint’s marketing team emailed to say the company would announce its Color of the Year (known in design circles as the COTY) and its associated palette via a virtual cooking class with a celebrity chef, I was intrigued.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hotel Online

Hotel Cerro Appoints Derek Brooks as Executive Chef

Chef Brooks will oversee all aspects of food & beverage at San Luis Obispo’s leader in luxury lodging. San Luis Obispo, CA – September 7, 2021 – Hotel Cerro, San Luis Obispo’s premier luxury hotel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chef Derek Brooks as its new executive chef. Bringing nearly two decades of upscale restaurant and luxury hotel experience to Hotel Cerro’s signature restaurant, Brasserie SLO, Chef Brooks looks forward to blending California Coastal Cuisine with French Brasserie influences.
FOOD & DRINKS
Hotel Online

Michael Grande Named Executive Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

SEATTLE, WA – September 10, 2021 – Four Seasons Hotel Seattle, located near the city’s iconic attractions and Washington State’s only Forbes Five-Star property, announces Michael Grande (pronounced Gran-dee) as Executive Chef. He will lead food and beverage operations, from catering at the Hotel’s 10,570 square feet of event space to in-room dining at the 147 guest rooms and suites.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oakland Press

The Community House of Birmingham names Ryan Friedrich as executive chef

Ryan Friedrich was named executive chef at The Community House of Birmingham. He previously served as executive chef at the Market North End and Streetside Seafood eateries in Birmingham. He succeeds Chef Reubin Fleming, who remains on staff. Fleming served as head chef for more than 30 years. Friedrich began...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Chef Ryan Friedrich

The Community House announces the appointment of Ryan Friedrich as Executive Chef. In his new role, Friedrich oversees operations of The Community House Kitchen, including food preparation, menu planning and supervision of cooking and kitchen personnel. Friedrich brings extensive experience to his new role, previously serving as Executive Chef at Market North End and Streetside Seafood in Birmingham. He began his career as a personal chef to LeBron James and his family, preparing daily meals.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
Red Tricycle

Turning Kids into “Little Kitchen” Chefs

When it comes to cooking with kids, what sounds like a good idea can quickly turn into a disaster. Enter Felicity Curin and Cat Cora, two world-reknown chefs behind the Little Kitchen Academy (a Montessori-inspired kitchen where kids as young as 3-5 get to be chef) who are changing those potential disasters into dining successes. There they learn to wash, chop and cook their way to a seasonal meal they’ve made themselves.
KIDS
bizjournals

Columbus chef's Top Chef gelato creation now for sale

There’s yet another way to get a taste of local chef Avishar Barua’s creative creations. The executive chef of Service Bar – Middle West Spirit's Short North restaurant – competed earlier this year on the Bravo show Top Chef. While on that show, he won a challenge sponsored by gelato makers Talenti. In addition to rewards on the show, the dessert company also teamed up with Barua on a new flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Sun-Journal

Green Ladle to offer free adult chef program

LEWISTON — Aspiring chefs have an opportunity to gain kitchen skills and experience because of a class offered by the Green Ladle. The free adult work program is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 28. Classes will run two days a week, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the Green Ladle, the culinary program for Lewiston Regional Technical Center, 156 East Ave.
LEWISTON, ME
Food Network

What Is a Sous Chef?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. If you’re like many of our readers, you’ve watched a food show or two where the term "sous chef" is mentioned. Or maybe you remember a time when you cooking in your kitchen, and a dinner guest jokingly offered to be your sous chef. But what exactly is a sous chef? Is it a high up position kitchen or a low one? Read on for the details of what the job entails.
LIFESTYLE
notquitenigella.com

Kuro at Home Chef's Signature Menu Delivery

Kuro restaurant has Kuro at Home comprising of a few modern Japanese menus designed for serving at home. The Chef's Signature menu consists of 9 dishes designed to share and requires a little bit of light cooking and heating up. Perfect for a special occasion or when you want to treat yourself a bit!
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy