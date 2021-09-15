Bulldogs Pummel Pahrump in Trojan Stadium

Not even a blown bus tire and arriving over an hour late for kickoff could slow down the Virgin Valley High School Football team last week. On Friday, Sept. 10, the Bulldogs, who were forced to sit on a CCSD bus for almost 90 minutes near Craig Road and I-15 in North Las Vegas while waiting for a tire to be replaced. They arrived at their destination at Pahrump an hour after the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff time and were given 30 minutes to get dressed and ready to play.