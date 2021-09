HOOVER – Those looking for a good reason to get out of the house on a Saturday morning can add “Paws for the Cause” to their calendars on Sept. 18. After having to postpone this and other events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Best Friends of Shelby Humane members are excited to have a firm date for the 2021 edition of Paws for the Cause, one of their main fundraisers for Shelby Humane Society.

