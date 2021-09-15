CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deprived of work by COVID, prison escapee turns himself in after 30 years of beach life on the lam

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra, Australia — A 64-year-old fugitive walked into a Sydney police station to give himself up almost 30 years after he used a hacksaw blade and bolt cutters to escape from prison, police said on Wednesday. Darko Desic decided to go back to prison because Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown made him jobless and homeless, media reported.

Vern Alvaro
4d ago

They will most likely send him back to the beaches. No point in keeping him after all this time. Growing marijuana? Oh boy. Such a terrible crime.

nitty
4d ago

that man kept his nose clean for 30 years .... if all prisoners was like this we would never have any crime .....

rickietickie
4d ago

in some countries it's not a crime and they won't pursue you if you escape. they have a human nature law basically stating that it's human nature to not want to be locked up and to try to escape.

