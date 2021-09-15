CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Darlington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 07:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Darlington; Dillon; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Marlboro; Northern Horry; Williamsburg Pockets of Thick Fog Early This Morning Mist and fog should be expected through daybreak, with local visibility less 1/4 mile in spots. The best option is to reduce speed and use low beam headlights in dense fog. Extra caution should be used near school bus-stops. The fog and mist will lift by 830am.

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Central Horry#Coastal Georgetown#Coastal Horry#Marlboro
