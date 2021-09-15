Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 06:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson Pockets of Thick Fog Early This Morning Mist and fog should be expected through daybreak, with local visibility less 1/4 mile in spots. The best option is to reduce speed and use low beam headlights in dense fog. Extra caution should be used near school bus-stops. The fog and mist will lift by 830am.