Jang Keun Suk And Sooyoung No Longer In Talks To Star In Upcoming Romance Drama

Oh dang, like, I’m legit both speechless and still disbelieving. I’ve been jerked around too much by C-casting with regards to these two that I’ll really only feel reassured when the drama actually AIRS. C-ent is reporting that Hu Ge and Liu Shi Shi have been cast in a new C-drama which will mark their first reunion onscreen in 7 years since Sound of the Desert (the Da Mo Yao adaptation), and really it’s been 16 years since they first worked together in Legend of the Condor Heroes when both were wee babes. The running joke/everlasting frustration is that they have been in multiple dramas and were in the same agency but they have never been an onscreen OTP. I thought it would happen in Desert because Hu Ge was everyone’s pick for male lead General Hu Qu Bing and then he ended up being the other male lead Meng Jiu who doesn’t end up with the girl *keyboard smash*. Anyways, I kinda put this pipe dream to rest so this news caught me off guard – the drama is called 庶女錦蘭 (literal translation Daughter of a Concubine, Jinglan) and is a love and revenge story and the two stars are cast as the main leads and story line OTP. She has memories of her past life when she was a kind girl who ends up dead, and in this life she’s cold and calculating to get revenge, and gets swept up in palace intrigue. Man, it better not have a rocks fall down ending but eh I’ll still take it if they end up together regardless of the ultimate ending. Okay ShiGe shippers, it’s been 16 years for the OG crew since their LoCH days so please let’s dust off that ennui and get excited!

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO