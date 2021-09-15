CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jang Keun Suk And Sooyoung No Longer In Talks To Star In Upcoming Romance Drama

By U. Kim
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Kakao TV drama “Unexpected Country Diary” (literal title) will not be starring Jang Keun Suk and Girl’s Generation’s Sooyoung anymore. It had been revealed back in August that Sooyoung and Jang Keun Suk were in talks to star in the drama as the lead actors. On September 15,...

Soompi

Lee Young Ae, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Kwak Sun Young, And More Attend Script Reading For New Drama

JTBC has released photos from the script reading of Lee Young Ae’s upcoming drama!. In March, it was announced that Lee Young Ae was starring in her first TV drama in four years. The drama, “Koo Kyung Yi,” is described as a hard-boiled investigative comedy drama that centers around insurance investigator Koo Kyung Yi, who also investigates cold cases for the thrill of it rather than out of a sense of justice.
WORLD

