The Nation's Weather

Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

As Nicholas slows to a crawl tomorrow, torrential rain could. lead to flooding issues in southeastern Louisiana, southern. Mississippi, southwestern Alabama and the far western. Florida Panhandle. Farther east, showers of somewhat lesser. intensity are forecast to dampen much of Georgia. To the. north, thunderstorms are expected to rumble along...

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Weekend Forecast: Typical Summer Pattern Continues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Sunday morning in South Florida is a bit cloudy but staying dry. The morning hours through the early afternoon on Sunday will stay rain-free but after daytime heating storms will fire-up along the sea breeze. The seas breeze will slowly move westward since the east wind is very light. So expect spotty downpours over the east cities in both Broward and Miami-Dade starting in the mid-afternoon and another round of isolate storms are possible during the evening hours. This typical summertime pattern will continue into the start of the new week. Sunday afternoon temperatures will rise to the low 90s...
ENVIRONMENT
Beaumont Enterprise

Louisiana releases rehabbed oiled birds found after Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two birds captured after they were found oiled at a Louisiana refinery following Hurricane Ida have been rehabilitated and released back into the wild, state wildlife officials said. The birds were released Thursday at the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge in Franklin as part of...
LOUISIANA STATE

