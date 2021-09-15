CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Should I pull my child out of school because of Covid-19 concerns? An expert explains

By Katia Hetter
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Our children are getting sick from the coronavirus. Covid-19 infections have increased exponentially, with nearly 500,000 new cases in the past two weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. This represents a 240% increase since early July. Children now constitute 29% of all new cases nationwide. Many of the new infections are in kids under 12, too young to be vaccinated at this time.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 158

Camryns Mom
4d ago

Online school is nothing new. People act like all these things came about last year and that's not true. A lot of children and parents love it for many different reasons. It was a major convenience during the pandemic. I honestly feel the children should be able to choose how they want to learn.

Reply(6)
42
Betty Ross
4d ago

all the schools should be shut down because it's not going to get no better as normal you ones knew well theirs not going to be a normal no more our kids are going to a hool doing this pandemic and officials and our government dont care it's all about the politics

Reply(10)
53
Dominique Tpp Pruitt
4d ago

all schools should be shut down. ppl that forces parents to put children in school are not thinking. cause if we dont send our kids to school us parents go to jail. its not fare at all to us parent when all we're tryina to do is keep our kids safe and alive smh the gov or who ever is in charge really needs a reality check!

Reply(8)
25
Related
CNN

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

Covid-19 booster timeline a "self-inflicted distraction" by the White House, public health expert says. Setting a timeline for Covid-19 booster doses before a full review of data was an avoidable distraction on the part of the White House, and the focus right now needs to be on people who are not yet vaccinated, University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health Dean Dr. Ali Khan told CNN on Friday.
POTUS
The Oregonian

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rnbcincy.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Covid 19#Health And Safety#My Child#The Us#Cdc#N95
NPR

Unvaccinated Pastor Who Almost Died Of COVID Now Preaches The Importance Of Vaccines

Last month, Pastor Danny Reeves was fighting for his life in the ICU at Dallas' Baylor Medical Center. He had COVID-19 and he wasn't vaccinated. Now, the senior pastor at First Baptist Corsicana in North Central Texas regrets not getting the shot earlier, and he plans to tell his congregants his story on Sunday when he returns to the pulpit.
RELIGION
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Deeply Concerning" Warning

Fox News host Chris Wallace shared "the alarming numbers" about COVID-19. "The average of new cases is now more than 151,000 a day. That's up more than a thousand percent from June and children now make up 18% of new cases. That's almost one in five. How high could this number of new cases per day get in this fourth wave?" To answer, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Wallace on Fox News Sunday today. Read on for 6 answers than could save your life or the life of a child—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential points that could save your life, including his big warning, which he shared with Martha Raddatz on This Week today—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelakewoodscoop.com

Can Parents Have Their Children Taken Away if They Don’t Get Vaccinated?

Nearly three-quarters of eligible American adults have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19, and vaccinations are surging as the delta variant continues spreading in the United States and across the globe. However, there is a still sizable portion of the population that is refusing to receive the vaccine for a variety of reasons – some believe it’s dangerous, others don’t think it’s necessary, and still others want to wait to see if it will have long-term negative effects on people.
KIDS
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
CNN

CNN

653K+
Followers
99K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy