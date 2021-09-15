CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gantz: We'll Take a US Nuke Deal with Iran But Must Have Plan B and C

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Foreign Policy in an interview published Tuesday (Israel Can Live With a New Iran Nuclear Deal, Defense Minister Says) that Israel would be willing to accept a return to a US-negotiated nuclear deal with Iran, but Israel would want to see a "viable US-led plan B" with broad economic sanctions on Iran if the talks fail, as well as a plan C: US support for Israeli military action should the Islamic Republic reach a viable nuclear device.

The Jewish Press

IAEA Report: Iran Will Have the Bomb in One Month

The International Atomic Energy Agency has issued its latest report on Monday, sounding an alarm to the international community and estimating that the time required by Iran to produce enough weapons-grade uranium for one nuclear weapon is as short as one month (Analysis of IAEA Iran Verification and Monitoring Report – September 2021).
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Iran could have enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuke in a month: report

Iran could have enough weapons-grade uranium for an atomic bomb within a month – after the country abandoned every limitation under the 2015 global nuclear accord and has been enriching the chemical element, a new report says. The Institute for Science and International Security, a US-based think tank, said in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Iran Just Confirmed Its Nuclear Intentions, But Does Anyone Care?

Last week, even as Iran continued to maintain that it is open to renegotiating the JCPOA nuclear deal with the West, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s atomic agency charged with tracking Iran’s nuclear program, released two troubling reports. Iran was refusing to allow inspectors entry into its nuclear-related sites to reset IAEA monitoring equipment or repair some that became mysteriously damaged, all of which were supposed to provide ongoing oversight of the Iranian nuclear efforts.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Bennett: ‘Not Relevant’ to Meet with Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas

In the wake of his meeting this week with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi – who firmly supports the “two-state solution,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media outlets on Tuesday night that he sees no point in meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss a peace deal, or anything else.
MIDDLE EAST
Arkansas Online

Iran, agency reach deal on nuke audits

BRUSSELS -- In a last-minute deal before Iran was likely to be censured for violating its agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the new government in Tehran agreed Sunday to let the organization reset monitoring devices that help measure the progress of the country's nuclear program. That deal has...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Gantz Exposes Air Base Where Iran Trains Its Proxy Militias in Flying UAVs

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday revealed that “the Kashan base located north of the city of Isfahan is used to train terrorists from Yemen, Iraq, Syria snd Lebanon. These terrorists are trained to employ UAVs produced by Iran. This base is a key point from which Iranian aerial terrorism is exported to the region.”
MIDDLE EAST
