Gantz: We’ll Take a US Nuke Deal with Iran But Must Have Plan B and C
Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Foreign Policy in an interview published Tuesday (Israel Can Live With a New Iran Nuclear Deal, Defense Minister Says) that Israel would be willing to accept a return to a US-negotiated nuclear deal with Iran, but Israel would want to see a “viable US-led plan B” with broad economic sanctions on Iran if the talks fail, as well as a plan C: US support for Israeli military action should the Islamic Republic reach a viable nuclear device.www.jewishpress.com
