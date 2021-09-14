The Best & Worst Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Looks You Care About [Photos]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Despite Nicki Minaj’s absence due to her alleged refusal to get vaccinated, Hip-Hop was still represented at the 2021 Met Gala. Various favorites of the culture including Frank Ocean, Megan Thee Stallion, Chance The Rapper, Kid Cudi and A$AP Rocky (of course, with his girlfriend Rihanna) managed to show out on the beige carpet.wzakcleveland.com
Comments / 0