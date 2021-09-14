CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best & Worst Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Looks You Care About [Photos]

By Robert Longfellow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Despite Nicki Minaj’s absence due to her alleged refusal to get vaccinated, Hip-Hop was still represented at the 2021 Met Gala. Various favorites of the culture including Frank Ocean, Megan Thee Stallion, Chance The Rapper, Kid Cudi and A$AP Rocky (of course, with his girlfriend Rihanna) managed to show out on the beige carpet.

