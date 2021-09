MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Ministry is due to prepare a report in coming days about possibility of Rosneft’s exporting gas via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Interfax cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday.

Currently, only Gazprom has exclusive rights for Russian pipeline gas exports. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Heavens)