CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FOREX-Dollar holds recent ranges after soft U.S. inflation

By Ritvik Carvalho
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held recent ranges against peers on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figures tempered immediate expectations about Federal Reserve tapering while disappointing Chinese data weighed on the yuan and Aussie.

The dollar index stood at 92.536, about 0.2% lower on the day from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation data only to recover on haven demand as stocks slid on Wall Street.

The index has meandered between 92.3 and 92.9 over the past week as several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by the end of the year, even after a much-weaker-than-expected payrolls report at the start of the month.

While elevated inflation has kept pressure on policymakers, data overnight showed the U.S. consumer price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, edged up just 0.1% last month.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds its monetary policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out whether a tapering announcement will be made.

Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests the Fed is one step closer toward tighter monetary policy. It also means the central bank will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively reducing the number of dollars in circulation.

“Eventually, inflation numbers provided no answers to the market’s dilemma around the timing of Fed tapering,” said Francesco Pesole, G10 FX strategist at ING in a note to clients.

“The quick reverse in dollar weakness, however, could suggest that some short delay in the tapering announcement (i.e. in November instead of September) may not be enough to generate a sustained dollar downtrend. After all, the dollar has recently received support from the narrative of a potential combination of monetary tightening and slowing growth in the medium term: it is no surprise that a marginal decrease in inflation did very little to ease such concerns.”

One euro bought $1.1816 on Wednesday, mostly flat from the previous session.

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at the IMFS webinar later in the day.

The dollar slipped slightly to a 3-week low of 109.44 yen , keeping close to the centre of the trading range of the past two months.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more bullish on the dollar’s prospects, predicting that accelerating employment costs in the United States will keep consumer prices elevated.

“Above-target inflation will prove more persistent than the FOMC expects,” Carol Kong, a strategist at CBA, wrote in a report.

“The implication is the FOMC will likely need to raise the Funds rate by more than what markets are currently expecting, which could support the USD down the track.”

Meanwhile, the yuan and the Australian dollar were knocked lower after Chinese data showed factory and retail sales growth cooled more sharply than expected last month.

Adding to the broader China worries in financial markets was a media report that embattled property developer China Evergrande Group won’t be able to make interest payments on its debt next week.

The yuan extended its decline for the day to as far as 6.4433 yuan per dollar before trading about 0.1% weaker at 6.4410, threatening to snap a five-day string of gains.

The Aussie sank as low as $0.73015 for the first time in more than two weeks following China’s data, but recovered to be little changed at $0.7320.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

What China developer Evergrande's debt crunch means for U.S. investors: Ed Yardeni

A debt crunch involving China's second largest properly developer has caught investors' attention in the past week. Evergrande, the Shenzhen-based company, is facing a default on its debt burden of roughly $300 billion. The crisis has echoes to the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, which marked its 13-year anniversary last week, a development that at the time sent shockwaves through global markets.
ECONOMY
AFP

Evergrande contagion fears hit Hong Kong stocks, with default expected

Fears of a contagion from the potential collapse of battered Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent property shares plunging in Hong Kong on Monday, with the firm expected to default on upcoming interest payments this week. The firm, one of the country's biggest developers, is on the brink of collapse as it wallows in debts of more than $300 billion, raising concerns of a spillover into the domestic and global economy. The crisis has triggered rare protests outside the company's offices in several Chinese cities by investors and suppliers -- some of whom claim they are owed as much as $1 million -- demanding their money. Adding to the anger, it emerged at the weekend that six top executives would face "severe punishment" for redeeming financial products before telling retail investors that the firm could not pay them on time.
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong leads Asian sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

Asian markets fell Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of a weakness in the global recovery. Hong Kong again led the losses with Evergrande due to pay interest on some of its loans and bonds this week, with observers expecting it to default. Uncertainty about the future of the company, which is drowning in debts of more than $300 billion, has shattered confidence on trading floors, with property companies and banks in Hong Kong taking the brunt of the selling. Hong Kong ended the morning almost four percent down, with Evergrande almost 17 percent down while New World Development and Henderson Land each lost more than 10 percent.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#European Central Bank#Consumer Price Index#Yuan#Forex Dollar#Chinese#Aussie#G10 Fx#Imfs#Fomc#Cba#Usd#Australian#China Evergrande Group
AFP

Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals

With the United States on the upswing from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is expected to weigh in next week on whether the economy is healthy enough to begin withdrawing stimulus measures credited with aiding the revival. The United States added a disappointing 235,000 new jobs last month, though there were better employment gains in prior months as Americans returned to positions lost to Covid-19 business closures or found new ones.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Cramer likes these 10 REITs to buy as the market gets shaky

With the market entering a seasonally weak period, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday that real estate investment trusts are a safe bet. The host identified 10 REITs he would recommend investors buy if they're looking for a steady ride. With the market entering a seasonally weak period, CNBC's Jim Cramer...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark lowest settlement in over 5 weeks

Gold futures declined on Friday, posting a loss for the week and settling at their lowest in more than five weeks. Positive economic numbers coming in each week, the most recent being U.S. retail sales, have contributed to gold's loss, said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. "Any additional, positive, hawkish numbers like these are going to solidify any probability of a 'sooner-than-later' [Federal Reserve] tapering schedule, which wouldn't likely bode well for gold, or bonds, for that matter." December gold fell $5.30, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,751.40 an ounce - down 2.3% for the week. That was lowest finish for a most-active contract since Aug. 10, FactSet data show.
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy