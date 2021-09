The Redbirds came into Sunday seeking a sweep of the Padres to put some distance between themselves and the other Wild Card contenders. J.A. Happ got the start for the Cards across from a struggling Jake Arrieta. Arrieta gave up five runs (four earned) in the first and only recorded one out before being lifted due to an injury. Happ went deeper into the game but was lifted after the fourth, in which he gave up three runs and took a hard comebacker off his foot. The bullpens for both teams struggled badly, but the Cardinals relievers held on till Giovanny Gallegos secured the save for the 8-7 win and the three-game sweep.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO