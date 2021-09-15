Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Formula 1 remains the biggest motorsport competition in the world. Traveling from one beautiful location to the next, the sport has captivated young and old alike. But it captivates nobody more than the drivers, and sometimes, those drivers tend to let the red mist descend and, in the heat of the moment, a bad decision can result in a scary crash. That's what we saw last weekend as the Monza Grand Prix in Italy when Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas came together with Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen. But who was at fault, and how can such crashes be avoided in the future?

