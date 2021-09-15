Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine
Teams are entering the final third of the 2021 season braced for possible penalties as they hit the limit of their season allocation for power unit elements. Red Bull has already confirmed that Max Verstappen will have to take a grid drop at a race later this year after losing one of his engines in a crash at Silverstone with title rival Hamilton, but will do so strategically at a track it thinks would allow for Verstappen to recover places.www.motorsport.com
