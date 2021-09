Mirrors are essential, but often forgotten elements of our lives. Unassisted, our vantage point causes us to look out on the world, but mirrors offer us the ability to look inward, to see ourselves as we appear to others. Or at least that’s the promise. Though appearing real, what we see in the mirror is only a projected image, a reflection of reality rather than reality itself. Can we ever truly trust what we see? In Mike Flanagan’s 2013 film OCULUS, a sinister mirror known as the Lasser Glass weaponizes this reflected reality. It preys on the Russell family, distorting their vision and driving them to madness.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO