Should I pull my child out of school because of Covid-19 concerns? An expert explains

By By Katia Hetter, CNN
WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur children are getting sick from the coronavirus. Covid-19 infections have increased exponentially, with nearly 500,000 new cases in the past two weeks, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. This represents a 240% increase since early July. Children now constitute 29% of all new cases nationwide. Many of the new infections are in kids under 12, too young to be vaccinated at this time.

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 4

The Independent

Ask a doctor: How can I tell if my child has an ordinary back-to-school bug or Covid?

Now my son is back at school and more likely to catch bugs, how can I tell if he’s got an ordinary back-to-school virus or Covid?Dr Andrew Raffles, a consultant paediatrician at The Portland Hospital part of HCA Healthcare UK (hcahealthcare.co.uk), says: “Children are particularly susceptible to the common cold and other viruses, especially as they return to school and mix with other children. In fact, the average child aged between six months and eight years old will have approximately eight colds per year.“It’s not unusual for otherwise healthy children to catch a wide range of viral illnesses when...
KIDS
CNN

Students and parents share Covid-19 concerns as the school year starts

Biden to GOP governors challenging vaccine mandates: "Have at it" President Biden was just asked to respond to some Republican governors who have called his vaccine requirements an overreach and have suggested it may be challenged in court. "Have at it," Biden said. "Look, I am so disappointed that particularly...
EDUCATION
texomashomepage.com

EXPLAINER: What are current COVID-19 guidelines for schools?

ATLANTA (AP) — It’s a back to school season like no other for students, teachers and parents across the U.S. Schools have opened nationwide this fall only to find thousands of students and their teachers sickened by the coronavirus. That wasn’t the long-awaited return to normality many had hoped for...
ATLANTA, TX
tspr.org

Expert Warns of Increase in Child Respiratory Infections, COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Iowa's largest hospital is reporting a significant uptick in children with respiratory viruses as more of the state's children return to school. Melanie Wellington, an associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said the hospital is currently seeing many kids with respiratory viruses are usually prevalent in winter months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WAVY News 10

COVID-19 concerns on the first day of school

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY)– As students return to the classroom this week, COVID-19 remains a concern. One Portsmouth Public Schools staff member is worried the schools will be shut down from an outbreak after what that person witnessed on the first day of school. “Other than masks — everything is back...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

