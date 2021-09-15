Listen to Ozzy Osbourne and late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister on new version of ‘Hellraiser’

As part of the expanded digital release of Ozzy Osbourne’s record, on September 17, fans will be treated to a new and reimagined version of the song “Hellraiser,” a song written by Osbourne and co written by Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. The new version of the track features vocals from both Ozzy and Lemmy. Although the song first appeared on Ozzy’s No More Tears, Motorhead decided to include the song on their 1992 album, March Ör Die. Other songs co written on No More Tears by Ozzy with Lemmy are “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Desire,” and “I Don’t Want To Change The World.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO