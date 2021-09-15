Listen to Ozzy Osbourne and late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister on new version of ‘Hellraiser’
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a new version of ‘Hellraiser’ featuring a duet with late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. The track is featured on the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ album, due out this Friday, September 17th. In addition to the original ‘No More Tears’ album, hits such as ‘I Don’t Want To Change The World’, ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’, ‘Road To Nowhere’, and the title track will all appear on the expanded edition as live recordings from Osbourne’s ‘No More Tours’ tour in 1992.www.klbjfm.com
