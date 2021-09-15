CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne and late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister on new version of ‘Hellraiser’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzzy Osbourne has shared a new version of ‘Hellraiser’ featuring a duet with late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. The track is featured on the expanded 30th anniversary reissue of Osbourne’s ‘No More Tears’ album, due out this Friday, September 17th. In addition to the original ‘No More Tears’ album, hits such as ‘I Don’t Want To Change The World’, ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’, ‘Road To Nowhere’, and the title track will all appear on the expanded edition as live recordings from Osbourne’s ‘No More Tours’ tour in 1992.

klbjfm.com

Radiohead to reissue ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ with previously unreleased music

Radiohead have shared details of their upcoming reissue of their albums, 2000’s Kid A and 2001’s Amnesiac. ‘Kid A Mnesia’ celebrates the 20th/21st anniversary of the two albums, and will arrive November 5th. Kid A Mnesia includes the original two LPs — Kid A, and Amnesiac — as well as a third disc, dubbed Kid Amnesiae, that features outtakes, alternate versions and unreleased music from the albums’ studio sessions. Radiohead shared one of Kid Amnesiae’s never-before-heard songs, “If You Say the Word.” Kid Amnesiae will also contain an unreleased studio version of “Follow Me Around,” a fan favorite that has only been performed live.
MUSIC

