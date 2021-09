A study of breakthrough COVID-19 infections published this month suggests that fully vaccinated people are half as likely to develop long-term COVID-19 symptoms. While most people with COVID-19 recover within weeks of illness, some experience ongoing health problems for weeks or months after first being infected with the virus in what’s become known as "long-COVID" or "long-haul COVID." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the conditions can range from brain fog, fatigue and persistent loss of taste or smell, to a "pins-and-needles feeling" and even the development of autoimmune conditions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO