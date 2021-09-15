Having Lost the 2020 Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns, Princeton Football Returning to Action with Trip to Lehigh
RETURN ENGAGEMENT: Princeton University football head coach Bob Surace answers a question at the program’s recently-held Media Day. After last season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Princeton is returning to action by playing at Lehigh on September 18. The Tigers last played on November 23, 2019 when they defeated Penn 28-7 to finish that season 8-2 overall and 5-2 Ivy League. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)www.towntopics.com
