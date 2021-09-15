Mom Of 6 Goes Back To School To Inspire Her Kids To Chase Their Dreams.

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My journey into foster care began with a very vivid dream. I had a little boy and baby girl. I don’t remember all the details of this dream, but I specifically remember the feeling I had when holding that precious baby girl, while the little boy snuggled into my side. It was a love I felt deep in my soul. I can still feel the warmth of their bodies. It was so real and powerful, I couldn’t just brush it off as just a dream. I thought, ‘God sent me this dream to inform me of my calling.’ I never knew, let alone thought or believed, foster care is something I could or would do. It was never part of my life plans, but as the old saying goes, ‘We make plans and God laughs.’ I had no idea the roller coaster I was about to embark on, but I jumped in with an open heart and innocent dreams.

SOCIETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO