How Do We Achieve The Promise Of Using Digital Health Measurement? DATAcc Leads The Way
Digital health measurement, the use of digital technologies to collect clinical and other forms of health data from individuals during activities of daily living, promises to transform health, healthcare delivery, and the development of new medical products. Digital health measures are redefining our understanding of health and disease by changing what we measure and how we measure it. The legacy definitions of health, limited to what we can capture in snapshots within the walls of the clinic, are being reexamined.www.meddeviceonline.com
Comments / 0