Guide: 5 things to know about National Hispanic Heritage Month

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is everything you need to know about the celebration:. 1. When is National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrated in the United States?. The day of Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively. Columbus Day or Día de la Raza, which is observed on the second Monday of October, also falls within this 30 day period.

