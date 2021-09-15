CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

5 Misconceptions About Data Integrity In Pharmaceutical And Device Development & Operations

By Peter H. Calcott
meddeviceonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData integrity (DI) as a topic or focus is not new: It is the foundation of basic research as well as the development of medicines. Patients and customers expect us to approach the science of drug development honestly and trust us to do it correctly. It is the cornerstone of our business, which is based on trust. However, in 2015, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (HMRA) issued a landmark guidance on the topic of DI and problems it had seen in the industry during inspections.1 This was reinforced by further guidances issued subsequently by the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency and again by MHRA, both in 2016 and 2018.2,3,4,5 But DI issues are not new. I have personally experienced them over my career, starting almost 40 years ago. They have always been there, but it appears they may have increased in frequency more recently, thus moving the issues to the forefront.

www.meddeviceonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
meddeviceonline.com

What To Look For When Choosing A Medical Device (CMO)

Choosing the right CMO, with the qualified capabilities and experience your device needs prevents problems such as high failure rates, cost over-runs, misalignment on critical quality requirements, which could lead to missed deadlines and the loss of speed-to-market. Flexan has a proven history of becoming a trusted CMO for our clients. Here are some key factors and steps involved in choosing a new CMO.
FDA
meddeviceonline.com

How To Build An Exceptional Medical Device Biocompatibility Program

In recent years, biocompatibility and compliance with the ISO 10993 family of standards have been an area of significant attention for both medical device and pharmaceutical companies. Biocompatibility in itself is not something new; in fact, ISO 10993 dates back to the early ‘90s, prior to the FDA’s publication in 2016 of guidance on Use of International Standard ISO10993-1, “Biological evaluation of medical devices – Part 1: Evaluation and testing within a risk management process” (updated in 2020), as well as the FDA’s Office of Device Evaluation (ODE) Blue Book Memorandum #G95-1 (1995). The renewed emphasis on biocompatibility may have resulted from global regulatory bodies’ recent attention on biocompatibility programs and more stringent review of biocompatibility studies and/or biological safety assessments. In addition, the recent implementation of EU Medical Device Regulation 2017/745 and the incorporation of biocompatibility requirements for medical devices and combination products such as drug delivery devices within the regulation further renewed attention to companies’ biocompatibility programs and strategies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
meddeviceonline.com

How Do We Achieve The Promise Of Using Digital Health Measurement? DATAcc Leads The Way

Digital health measurement, the use of digital technologies to collect clinical and other forms of health data from individuals during activities of daily living, promises to transform health, healthcare delivery, and the development of new medical products. Digital health measures are redefining our understanding of health and disease by changing what we measure and how we measure it. The legacy definitions of health, limited to what we can capture in snapshots within the walls of the clinic, are being reexamined.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Integrity#Pharmaceutics#Data Validation#Gdp#Healthcare#Hmra#Di#Mhra#Qc
meddeviceonline.com

Supplier Quality Agreements 101: What, Who, And Why?

Medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers are ultimately responsible for the products they make and sell, even if they outsource some or all of their manufacturing or other operations. To ensure that products are safe and meet the claims made for them, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory bodies are looking to the companies that sell the product to have sufficient control over their suppliers.
INDUSTRY
meddeviceonline.com

Digitization In Medical Device Manufacturing: 4 Priorities

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges across the globe. For medical device manufacturers, it exposed the cracks and weaknesses that already existed in manufacturing, such as agility and adaptability. According to a December 2020 survey of manufacturing leaders, 29% of businesses believed their business systems did not provide them...
HEALTH
dixonpilot.com

Pitfalls To Avoid During Medical Device Product Development

Medical devices are part of our everyday lives. Whether you’re taking an over-the-counter pregnancy test or using precise surgical instruments, you need these devices to work well. When the consequences of mistakes are much more severe, product developers must consistently put forth their best work. As such, there are certain mistakes and errors medical device developers know to steer clear of. Learn how these crucial products come to market with this rundown of the common pitfalls to avoid during medical device product development.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Teladoc Integrates with Proximie’s Virtual Operating Room Platform

– Proximie, a health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms, announced an integration with Teladoc Health’s Solo platform for hospitals and health systems. The partnership is a global agreement, focused initially on the US market. – As part of the integration, Proximie’s virtual operating room capabilities will...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
HackerNoon

ML & Data Science: 7 Misconceptions and Mistakes to Avoid

Machine Learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer science that focuses on using data and algorithms to imitate the way that humans learn, gradually improving its accuracy. ML could be a way to extend and improve your business, but it won't take magic decisions for you, and you'd better not use it until you have data. ML has not replaced engineering. Algorithms don't replace killer features at all but it's not always easy to take critical decisions at all critical decisions.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Microsoft and Honor sign partnership to develop “new AI and devices”

Honor today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Microsoft, which will see the companies work together to “develop ground-breaking AI and devices”. The goal is to create integrated solutions that ultimately support Honor’s 1+8+N strategy, which sees all of its devices as part of a larger ecosystem that spans every area of consumers’ lives.
BUSINESS
MedCity News

Integrating more medical devices will help patients and providers

Many patients in critical care at hospitals are hooked up to monitors or ventilators that automatically collect a continuous stream of data. Data from these integrated medical devices are pulled into a platform that gives doctors, nurses and care teams insights for making decisions about their patients, automates their documentation, and manages device alarms, among other things.
HEALTH
Auto Remarketing

CBB & TRADE X enter data integration partnership

MARKHAM, Ontario - Canadian Black Book and TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border vehicle trading platform, have entered a data integration agreement. As part of that deal announced Thursday, CBB’s historical post-transactional wholesale valuation and transactional data and its proprietary enhanced vehicle matching VIN decoding capability will be integrated into TRADE X’s vehicle trading software.
CARS
HIT Consultant

IncludeHealth Launches Device Agnostic Musculoskeletal Operating System

– IncludeHealth, a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) health company, launched its proprietary Musculoskeletal Operating System (MSK-OS™) in collaboration with Google and ProMedica Health System. The MSK-OS™ is a hardware-free, device-agnostic platform combining the most accessible, measurable pose estimation technology available with proprietary clinical intelligence and tools to transform virtual MSK care delivery.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

IDERA’s ER/Studio Data Modeling Tools Adds Integration with Collibra Data Governance

IDERA (an Idera, Inc. company) announced the latest release of ER/Studio that integrates with Collibra’s Data Governance solution. This release further strengthens the connection between data architecture and data governance, differentiating ER/Studio from other data modeling tools in the market. Combining ER/Studio with Collibra enables the automatic exchange and pooling...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Cloud data integration provider Matillion secures $150M

Cloud data integration platform Matillion today announced that it closed a $150 million series E round led by General Atlantic, with participation from Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners. The funding marks Matillion’s second triple-digit round of 2021 and brings the company’s total raised to $310 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion.
MARKETS
mhealthintelligence.com

Grant Funds Medical Device Development to Prevent Epileptic Seizures

Nuri Firat Ince, associate professor of biomedical engineering, decreased the time it takes to identify the seizure onset zone—the part of the brain that causes an epileptic seizure—by detecting high frequency oscillations that reveal their zone location with repetitive waveform patterns. Ince intends to translate the high frequency oscillations into...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ehrintelligence.com

API EHR Integrations Grow, But FHIR Data Exchange Adoption Trails

- While the number of application programming interfaces (API) EHR integrations increased from 2019 to 2020, the proportion of APIs that support the FHIR data exchange standard remained relatively the same, according to a study published in JAMIA. Researchers gathered data from the public app galleries hosted by five of...
SOFTWARE
craftbrewingbusiness.com

This Beer30, Fermly integration combines brewery data management with quality control

The 5th Ingredient, a brewery operations management software company, and Fermly, a craft beverage testing laboratory, announced a new partnership that brings Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) certified testing data into a single data management platform. Integration of the platforms allows breweries to have access to both...
DRINKS
zoom.us

Enhanced Zoom Developer Solutions & Tools to Easily Build Apps and Integrations

Zoom continues to pour resources into the Zoom Developer Platform because we believe in enabling innovation. Developers are leading the charge in building the future through collaboration, education, gaming, and other applications, and we want our developer ecosystem to have everything they need to build apps and integrations using Zoom’s unified communications platform technology and global infrastructure.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

InsideView Announces New Technographic Data Integration; Launches Customized Technographic Data Services

Market-leading technographic data allows customers to target more precisely, sell more efficiently, and improve win rates. InsideView, a Demandbase company, announced today that it is integrating technographic data from fellow Demandbase company, DemandMatrix, into its platform. The integration will offer customers a more comprehensive data set, including information on the...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy