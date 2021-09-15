5 Misconceptions About Data Integrity In Pharmaceutical And Device Development & Operations

Data integrity (DI) as a topic or focus is not new: It is the foundation of basic research as well as the development of medicines. Patients and customers expect us to approach the science of drug development honestly and trust us to do it correctly. It is the cornerstone of our business, which is based on trust. However, in 2015, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (HMRA) issued a landmark guidance on the topic of DI and problems it had seen in the industry during inspections.1 This was reinforced by further guidances issued subsequently by the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency and again by MHRA, both in 2016 and 2018.2,3,4,5 But DI issues are not new. I have personally experienced them over my career, starting almost 40 years ago. They have always been there, but it appears they may have increased in frequency more recently, thus moving the issues to the forefront.