Backpacks, art therapy kits, food boxes, and milk and eggs are available free of charge – no registration required!. Syracuse, NY – Senator John W. Mannion (D-Geddes) will host a backpack giveaway in partnership with the Healthcare Education Project and ARC of Onondaga County. As a teacher for three decades, Senator Mannion is attuned to the fact that many students and families do not have a full understanding of all their supply needs on the first day of school. Senator Mannion is committed to providing all the resources necessary to ensure that CNY kids have what they need to succeed in school.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO