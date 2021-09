For half a decade now, Simone Biles has reigned supreme as America's sweetheart, not just as the greatest gymnast of all time, but also in her second act as the highest-profile victim of convicted serial abuser Larry Nassar. At a congressional hearing convened to investigate just why it took so long to lock the former national team doctor behind bars, Biles offered testimony with three other gymnasts. Two gymnasts, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman, were also Olympians celebrated nationally. The third you may not know: Maggie Nichols, the Olympian who should have been.

