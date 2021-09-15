CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The Nation's Weather

 4 days ago

As Nicholas continues to move along slowly, torrential rain. can lead to additional flooding problems over the Gulf Coast. states today. The heaviest rain is likely to fall south of. Interstate 20 and may continue to focus along Interstate 10. Farther to the north, showers and thunderstorms are forecast. to...

alabamawx.com

Two New Tropical Systems Early on this Sunday Morning

We have two new tropical cyclones on the board early this morning, and it appears that neither poses a threat to the United States mainland. Tropical Storm Peter formed late last night and is located about 825 miles east southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico this morning. Top winds are 40 mph and the central pressure is estimated to be 1005 millibars.
WFMZ-TV Online

Beautiful stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine

Mother nature certainly had some summer-like weather in store for us yesterday as the region saw high temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points well into the 60s leading to a sticky feel. After the passage of a cold front, enjoy lower humidity and plenty of sun today and into the first half of the upcoming week. An entirely dry stretch of weather is expected from Sunday through Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 70s, nighttime lows in the 50s, and very comfortable dew points and humidity values. A stronger cold front later next week will bring a brief return of some higher humidity and our best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, centered between Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler and drier weather will likely follow this front Friday into next weekend.
WHNT-TV

Tropical Storm Peter Forms in the Atlantic

The 16th storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed this morning in the Atlantic; Peter. Peter currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving NW at 15 mph. There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, & Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Coming As Work Week Begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday was summer’s final gift to us. It was a kiss of spectacular weather before the smackdown of rain and chilly start to fall. The low for Sunday night is 70. (Credit: CBS 2) A disturbance lifts north across the area late Sunday night and Monday morning, resulting in widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s temperatures will drop to near seasonal values, but humidity will be on the rise. (Credit: CBS 2) Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, a cold front will sweep past the area triggering gusty storms and a few downpours. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a Marginal Risk severe weather for far western DeKalb and LaSalle counties on Monday night. This is level one of five – the lowest – and the threat is damaging winds from a line of storms but can’t rule out a brief QLCS tornado embedded in the line. (Credit: CBS 2) This Marginal Risk it could be shifted farther east by Monday. It’s worth watching. The high for Monday is 80. (Credit: CBS 2) Much cooler fall-like air pours in behind this front for the start of fall on Wednesday. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Tuesday is 73, Wednesday just 68, and Thursday 67.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Steelers Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Summer is holding on, but we don’t have many warm days left! Today will be another mild day, but not as hot as yesterday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We are off to a cooler start than yesterday for some with winds out of the northeast.  We can thank the cold front that brought isolated showers to the region yesterday. Cooler, more comfortable air is filtering in on the backside of that front. If you’re heading to the Steelers home opener it’ll be sunny and warm day with highs slightly above normal. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It’s also going to feel more...
PITTSBURGH, PA

