(Bloomberg) -- A record rally in natural gas prices in Europe doesn’t mean it’s become lucrative to send every available molecule to the region. Even though European prices have more than tripled this year, they are yet to beat rates for the liquefied fuel delivered to Asia, the biggest importing region. That’s because countries from Japan to India are panic-buying before the winter, heightening competition for the small fraction of the supply that trades freely in the spot market and isn’t tied to long-term contracts.

