Crowdfunding Campaign To Benefit Park In Williamston

The City of Williamston is asking for help in crowdfunding that will help allow for needed improvements to a park. The City is seeking renovations to Volunteers Community Park. Officials are seeking to fill the open grass with a new picnic shelter, seating and walkway. In 2019, the Williamston Area Beautification Fund and Friends of Williamston Parks partnered to build new playground equipment on the site to complement the existing basketball court. Now this team is seeking to complete the park's revival.