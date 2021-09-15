CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamston, MI

Crowdfunding Campaign To Benefit Park In Williamston

whmi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Williamston is asking for help in crowdfunding that will help allow for needed improvements to a park. The City is seeking renovations to Volunteers Community Park. Officials are seeking to fill the open grass with a new picnic shelter, seating and walkway. In 2019, the Williamston Area Beautification Fund and Friends of Williamston Parks partnered to build new playground equipment on the site to complement the existing basketball court. Now this team is seeking to complete the park's revival.

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamston, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Charity#Volunteers Community Park#Patronicity

Comments / 0

Community Policy