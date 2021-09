Putting her health first. Wendy Williams is taking a break from The Wendy Williams Show amid her ongoing health issues. “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations,” the 57-year-old host’s talk show shared in an Instagram statement on Thursday, September 9. “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO