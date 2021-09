As Kris Jenner famously said, "This is a case for the FBI." In fact, that seems to be the online reaction to Kim Kardashian wearing a full face of makeup underneath her viral masked look at the 2021 Met Gala. On Monday, Sept. 13, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made a dramatic entrance at the fashion extravaganza when she showed up in a faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga. Despite going to the Met Ball with a face covering, it turns out that Kim got ready like normal. The Kkw Beauty founder's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, revealed that he did her glam the night of the event, complete with contour, bold brows and a smoky eye. The beauty...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO