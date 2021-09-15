10 things we learned about Muhammad Ali from Ken Burns' epic documentary
(CNN) — It's a bold filmmaker that decides to make a documentary about Muhammad Ali. After all, what's left to say?. One of the titans of 20th century popular culture, "The Greatest" was hardly a wallflower, and his oversized, well-documented life has sustained biographers, historians and filmmakers for decades. An Academy Award has been won for profiling a single fight; recent feature "One Night In Miami" conjured a whole narrative out of a footnote in history; Marcus A. Clarke's documentary "Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali" arrived on Netflix just a week ago.www.cnn.com
