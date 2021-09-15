CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things we learned about Muhammad Ali from Ken Burns' epic documentary

By Story by Thomas Page
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — It's a bold filmmaker that decides to make a documentary about Muhammad Ali. After all, what's left to say?. One of the titans of 20th century popular culture, "The Greatest" was hardly a wallflower, and his oversized, well-documented life has sustained biographers, historians and filmmakers for decades. An Academy Award has been won for profiling a single fight; recent feature "One Night In Miami" conjured a whole narrative out of a footnote in history; Marcus A. Clarke's documentary "Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali" arrived on Netflix just a week ago.

CNN

The Big Lie is (unfortunately) winning

(CNN) — It is 100% true that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And that Donald Trump lost it. Unfortunately, in recent months, the Big Lie -- that Trump somehow was defrauded out of the election -- has gained increasing amounts of traction, according to a new CNN poll. In...
Cigarette group takes control of asthma inhaler maker

London (CNN Business) — Cigarette giant Philip Morris International has taken control of UK inhaler maker Vectura despite objections from health care charities. The producer of Marlboro and Parliament cigarettes said in a statement on Thursday that it had secured nearly 75% of Vectura's shares, making it the majority shareholder. More than 45% of Vectura shareholders accepted the takeover offer, and Philip Morris international purchased 29% of the company's shares on the open market.
Hawaii's famous Haiku Stairs will likely be removed

(CNN) — Hawaii's famous Haiku Stairs, sometimes called the Stairway to Heaven, are likely to be removed next year following a Honolulu City Council meeting to discuss ongoing issues with the site. The stairs, whose 3,922 steps wind through a 2,800 foot mountain trail in Kaneohe, on the eastern side...
‘Muhammad Ali’: Ken Burns Says the Boxing Icon’s Story Is More Relevant Than Ever

Among his many filmmaking talents, Ken Burns has a knack for timing. A docuseries in 2021 on Muhammad Ali means telling the tale of “the greatest athlete of the 20th century, whose life intersected with every theme we’re wrestling with today,” says Burns of the three-time heavyweight boxing champion, who died in 2016 at 74 after a 30-plus-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Among those themes: “Politics and war, religion and faith, race, sports and the way sports reflects us in so many ways.”
Ken Burns on Muhammad Ali's 'uncancelable' mission

Documentarian Ken Burns joins John Avlon ahead of his latest PBS series, “Muhammad Ali,” sharing insights from the late, great boxer’s larger fight for unity, and revealing the “four-letter word” that was Ali’s “secret weapon.”
Q&A: Ali gets the Ken Burns treatment in 4-part PBS film

Considering the number of movies, documentaries and other entertainment vehicles made about Muhammad Ali, it would seem that — much like the former heavyweight champion at the end of his 1971 fight against Joe Frazier — there’s not much left to offer that's fresh. Will Smith played Ali. Ali even...
Ken Burns tackles complicated story of Muhammad Ali

A child’s efforts to get the attention of a parent can be challenging when there are a lot of siblings. It becomes a monumental task when that parent is the most well-known person on the planet and everyone is fighting for some attention. That’s what Rasheda Ali faced as one...
Epic Four Day Event – “MUHAMMAD ALI” From Producer Ken Burns. September 19 -22

MUHAMMAD ALI to Premiere September 19, 2021 on PBS. New Ken Burns Four-Part Series Explores Life of Legendary Boxer. MUHAMMAD ALI, a new four-part documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns, will air on PBS September 19-22, 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET. The new series, which was in development for six years, was also written and co-directed by Sarah Burns and David McMahon, whose previous collaborations with Burns include THE CENTRAL PARK FIVE (2012), JACKIE ROBINSON (2016) and EAST LAKE MEADOWS: A PUBLIC HOUSING STORY (2020).
‘Blood Brothers’ Director on Exploring Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali’s Friendship in Documentary

When Blood Brothers director Marcus A. Clarke was presented with the opportunity to make a film about the relationship and subsequent fallout between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, he wasn’t aware the two developed a friendship from 1962 to 1965. Now with Netflix’s Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali, which is produced by Kenya Barris, Clarke explores the connection between the two iconic civil rights activists and why it ended before Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965. Inspired by Randy Roberts and Johnny Smith’s book of the same name, Clarke’s documentary, set to release on Netflix on Sept. 9, includes...
Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century. Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. Ali insisted on being himself unconditionally and became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.
Ken Burns and Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali preview new docuseries

Premiering Sunday on PBS, the four-part series “Muhammad Ali” is an expansive look at the legendary athlete and activist. To talk about it, filmmaker Ken Burns joins TODAY along with Rasheda Ali, one of the champ’s daughters. “She is the closest thing to having him still alive on the planet,” Burns says of Rasheda.Sept. 16, 2021.
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: The Emmys, Ken Burns’s ‘Muhammad Ali,’ and B.J. Novak’s new series

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 13-19. A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
An inside look at Ken Burns' latest film 'Muhammad Ali'

Ken Burns' latest four-part documentary “Muhammad Ali” will premiere Sunday on PBS for four nights. Jeffrey Brown visited Burns at his studio for a behind-the-scenes look at how he makes his films, and the larger context and conflicts in telling America’s story in a time of racial reckoning. This report is part of our arts and culture series, “CANVAS.”
'Muhammad Ali' lets Ken Burns go four fascinating rounds with the champ's life and legacy

Floating and stinging as it explores the boxing icon's life inside the ring and out, "Muhammad Ali" is another epic Ken Burns-produced dive into the life of an influential 20th-century figure, coming on the heels of "Hemingway." Much has said about Ali, but going the distance with this four-part PBS documentary makes it feel like, well, the greatest.
'Ali' from Ken Burns offers a brief glimpse into a Houston legend

On paper, things looked promising for Cleveland Williams. The “Big Cat” stood 6 feet 2 inches, weighed between 212 and 216 pounds and had a reputation as a boxer who could punch through brick walls. Also he was on his home turf for a heavyweight championship fight against a divisive figure in Muhammad Ali on Nov. 14, 1966, in Houston’s Astrodome, the structural wonder that had opened a little more than a year earlier. Williams was the more seasoned fighter, with nearly triple Ali’s professional experience: 71 fights to 26. Still, the door was ajar for concern: Williams was 33; Ali 24.
