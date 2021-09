John Travolta and Kelly Preston had a love-filled marriage up until the day the actress died in July 2020. The longtime couple met in 1987 while working on 1989’s The Experts. “I see, no lie, coming across the hall with his two dogs, this really hot guy,” Preston recalled of their first encounter while speaking to Us Weekly and other reporters in 2018. “Then he stops and says hello. And I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Kill me now.’ You know, like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

