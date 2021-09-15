CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Judge tosses lawsuit against church use of donations – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE – In this April 4, 2020, file photo, is The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, March 22, 2021, asserts that the church spent members’ donations that were solicited for charity on commercial purposes. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy