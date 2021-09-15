Judge tosses lawsuit against church use of donations – Cache Valley Daily

FILE – In this April 4, 2020, file photo, is The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. James Huntsman, a member of one of Utah’s most prominent families and brother of a former governor, sued The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, accusing it of fraud and seeking to recover millions of dollars in contributions. The federal lawsuit, filed Monday, March 22, 2021, asserts that the church spent members’ donations that were solicited for charity on commercial purposes. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)