Top 5 NFT Games: Play and Earn

 5 days ago
NFT games, also known as play to earn games, allow players to earn cryptocurrency and exchange it for real money. In this article, we will look at 5 examples of such projects. The rapid growth of the gaming token in recent weeks is a bad indicator. This means that it is too late to start playing, because the bubble is about to burst. It is much better to choose smoothly developing projects or to find promising projects and join them during the launch phase. The games’ rofitability should be diversified: not only an increase in demand for in-game currency, but also halving, staking, and so on.

hackernoon.com

HackerNoon

Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games

Polygon has formed a strategic partnership with Decentral Games (DG), the world's first metaverse gaming DAO to advance play-to-earn games. The partnership aims to solve scalability concerns as more users join the Metaverse, ensuring no outages or long maintenance periods that can affect gameplay. Polygon is a well-established framework preferred by many decentralized applications and fintech institutions leveraging the Ethereum's ecosystem. The Polygon ecosystem has seen strong growth in the past few months due to increased adoption.
ftnnews.com

The Best Superhero Games to Play

Superhero movies have been quite popular lately which is why superhero TV shows have been springing up left and right. Comic book fans have entertainment galore because these motion pictures have spawned some games as well. So, if you’re a fan of the superhero genre, here are some titles for you to consider:
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain based play-to-earn game 'Heroes & Empires' raised $1.5 M

The Strategic round of Heroes & Empires has closed with $1.5 million raised through strategic fundraising. We knew that gaming grew during the pandemic, and game investments and acquisitions have seen a boom as well. If you combine gaming with blockchain, that can only get hotter, right? Some believe that blockchain gaming is the tipping point for mass adoption. Games can now ‘play-to-earn’ on the blockchain, and Heroes & Empires is the game that you don’t want to miss. It is more than a concept. It is a game with the potential to reach over 1 million active users and generate $25 million gross merchandise value per day.
VentureBeat

Sky Mavis hits $2B in sales for its NFT game Axie Infinity

Sky Mavis and its players have generated $2.05 billion in sales to date for Axie Infinity, an nonfungible token (NFT) game, according to measurement firm DappRadar. The game uses NFTs to uniquely identify cute characters. Players spend real money to acquire those characters and engage in battles with other players. They can level up the characters and sell them to other players, and that generates income for the players.
Frankfort Times

Hard Rock tops Horseshoe again in casino table games play

The competition between the Horseshoe Casino and the Hard Rock Casino for Northwest Indiana gaming market dominance is not letting up. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) shows the Hard Rock in August outpaced the Horseshoe in table game play for the second consecutive month, while the Horseshoe maintained its top statewide spot for total "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors.
CoinTelegraph

Play-to-earn: How one MOBA and Battle Royale Game is removing barriers and testing player strategy

Nonfungible token (NFT) games combine both traditional gaming designs with unconventional game mechanisms. With these features, users gain additional control over their in-game assets like virtual property, characters and more -- a possibility due to each of these digital assets being an NFT. Leveraging NFTs gives players the ability to prove each asset’s rarity and uniqueness.
CoinTelegraph

Play-to-earn gold rush as Crypto Gaming Guild and Zebedee raise millions from VCs

Crypto Gaming United, a startup aiming to build a global community of nonfungible token (NFT)-focused play-to-earn gamers, has raised $5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round. A Sept. 8 announcement notes the round was led by famed Australian venture capitalist Mark Carnegie and Chrono.tech CEO Sergei Sergienko — with...
VentureBeat

Immutable raises $60M for NFT games platform on Ethereum

Immutable has raised $60 million for its platform that uses nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to help monetize games. The Sydney, Australia-based Immutable created a platform on top of Ethereum to monetize NFTs in games, and it is also the creator of the Gods Unchained NFT-based collectible card game. NFTs use the transparent and secure ledger of blockchain to uniquely identify digital items. That means that rare digital items can be sold for higher prices in NFT-based games.
pocketgamer.biz

Why mobile strategy card game Incarnate is integrating play-to-earn and NFTs

Getting ahead of a trend is something most companies aspire to on a regular basis. Being part of new, emerging technology ahead of its inevitable break into the mainstream is always an exciting premise, but leading that conversation can be even better. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have exploded over the...
HackerNoon

Play 2 Earn: A New Trend on the Crypto Market

In recent years the gaming industry was growing like never before. High profits attracted new developers, the competition increased and provoked industry growth. Still, there always was an issue of the economic model of the game which would at the same time suit the player and the developer. Nowadays there's a new and very promising model emerging and it’s called **Play-To-Earn (Play2Earn)**. Play 2 Earn allows you to start your journey to earn money in the world.
Coinspeaker

SpellFire Introduces First NFT Experience of Owning In-game Cards in Real Life

SpellFire was established back in 1994 and is currently on the Ethereum blockchain whereby it utilizes the DAO concept. SpellFire, a fantasy game that presents players with unique experiences in the magical world, has introduced the first non-fungible tokens’ (NFT) experience of owning in-game cards in real life. The company has disclosed to Coinspeaker news media that it seeks to allow “everyone involved to become a part of the revolution, which connects the past with the future.”
geekculture.co

Cloud Song Debuts As Top Free Game On App Store & Google Play Store

Cloud Song: Saga of Skywalkers, the free-to-play mobile Massively Multiplayer Role-Playing Game (MMORPG), has gone on both the App Store and Google Play Store’s top charts for free apps, and still has a spot on the charts now, a week after its launch. In fact, on 9 September 2021, just one day after the game’s launch in the Southeast Asia (SEA) region (Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, and Indonesia), Cloud Song hit the No. 1 spot in both stores under the Role-Playing and Adventure games categories.
cryptonews.com

Gaming Token 'Adventure Gold' Listed Amid 'Loot' NFT Buzz

Riding on the buzz surrounding the launch of Loot, perhaps one of the strangest NFT collections to date, a new token known as Adventure Gold (AGLD) – with no current use cases – has been listed by major crypto exchanges like FTX and OKEx. Designed as a game token for...
technewstoday.com

Top 12 Games Like Escape From Tarkov You Can Play in 2021

Escape from Tarkov is as hardcore as an FPS PvP. You go on 30-minutes or so raids with whatever you pick on your initial loadout. You loot as much as you can and return to your offline interface. We’re looking at the best Escape from Tarkov alternatives you can play....
HackerNoon

10 Best Nintendo 3DS Games of all Time Ranked by Sales

The Nintendo 3DS console has sold a staggering 75.94 million units worldwide. It is estimated that it has had nearly 400 million software sales across the console's life cycle. The best 3DS games have helped to bolster these numbers. This article will cover the 10 best Nintendo games of all time ranked by sales. The list includes Super Mario 3D Land, Animal Crossing New Leaf, Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Super Smash Bros. 3DS, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Land.
chainlinktoday.com

Top NFT Projects Explore Chainlink VRF's Role In Building The Metaverse

Randomness is an inescapable phenomenon in everyday life but it’s also key to building the metaverse. During a SmartCon panel discussion titled Evolution of the Metaverse: Building Bridges to the Real World, representatives from top NFT and gaming projects – HECO Chain’s Lei Zhao, Aavegotchi’s Jesse Johnson, ChainGuardians’ Idon Liu, Illuvium’s Kieran Warwick and Ether Cards’ Andras Kristof – shared key insights about how verifiable on-chain randomness provided by Chainlink VRF is shaping the way people experience value and ownership in the virtual world.
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: Alfred, Blockchain Specialist, Developed and Published 50+ Android Games

Alfred from Italy is a senior Android developer with several apps. He has written several books about crypto and blockchain like Mastering EOS (free if You have Kindle Unlimited), Mastering DeFi, and Mastering NFT - Practical guide for beginners and advanced. His main goal is to share his knowledge in particular on blockchain and crypto themes, cause we can’t always find good articles or guides about crypto. He also has a non-related hobby: studying Japanese for over 11 years and creating a Japanese dictionary.
investing.com

IOST and Zodium Expands NFT and Blockchain Game Sectors

IOST and Zodium Expands NFT and Blockchain Game Sectors. IOST teamed up with the emerging Play2Earn Project — Zodium. Specifically, the partnership will allow IOST to boost NFTs and blockchain gaming. IOST teamed up with the emerging Play2Earn Project — Zodium, to boost non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain gaming growth.
HackerNoon

The Gaming Metaverse: A New Battleground for Democracy

Governmental structures will determine how the Metaverse will take shape in different pockets around the earth. Democracy and authoritarianism may influence the Gaming Metaverse, largely determined by who has control. The rise of Gaming Metaverses will realise a clash between two heavyweight political ideologies. The Sandbox is leading the way in this regard with the introduction of SAND NFT's. We will all build inclusive and free worlds based on the democratic principles we hold dear using the tools given to us in the. Metaverse may even present opportunities for democratisation.
