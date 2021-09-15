Top 5 NFT Games: Play and Earn

NFT games, also known as play to earn games, allow players to earn cryptocurrency and exchange it for real money. In this article, we will look at 5 examples of such projects. The rapid growth of the gaming token in recent weeks is a bad indicator. This means that it is too late to start playing, because the bubble is about to burst. It is much better to choose smoothly developing projects or to find promising projects and join them during the launch phase. The games’ rofitability should be diversified: not only an increase in demand for in-game currency, but also halving, staking, and so on.