Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Shoot Pelosi: Face Charges
According to court documents, one of Georgia’s political extremists pleaded guilty to sending text messages that threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to officials, a purple devil emoji and the words “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi’s… address and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV” were included. According to a plea agreement, he admitted to sending the text message but claimed it was “political hyperbole.” As part of Friday’s plea deal, Cleveland Meredith Jr. admitted to threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a text message.leedaily.com
Comments / 0