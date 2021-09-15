CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Shoot Pelosi: Face Charges

By Kathleen Sanford
leedaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to court documents, one of Georgia’s political extremists pleaded guilty to sending text messages that threatened to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to officials, a purple devil emoji and the words “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi’s… address and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV” were included. According to a plea agreement, he admitted to sending the text message but claimed it was “political hyperbole.” As part of Friday’s plea deal, Cleveland Meredith Jr. admitted to threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a text message.

leedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A 40-year friend of a Capitol Police officer reported him to the FBI for disclosing the secure location of lawmakers on January 6, report says

A Capitol Police officer's 40-year friend turned him in to the FBI after the January 6 insurrection. The friend worried the officer had "fallen into a cult" and said he disclosed lawmakers' locations. The agency's internal watchdog recommended discipline for six officers over the riots. See more stories on Insider's...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
leedaily.com

Maryland Judge Shot Himself Before Getting Arrested! Read Full News

As federal authorities prepared to arrest him, an Eastern Shore Maryland judge who had been on suspension for more than a month due to a probe into unlawful photos of minors took his own life. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan G Newell died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Brian Kemp
Reading Eagle

Berks County man pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

A Fleetwood man has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted three police officers and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alan Byerly is charged with assault on a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and assault, according to federal court documents.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Report Annapolis

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Narcotics Trafficking Charges

William Diggs, age 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute, and the distribution of cocaine base. The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Texting His Desire to Kill Pelosi on Jan. 6

A Georgia man who expressed his desire to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in text messages has pleaded guilty, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday. Cleveland Grover Meredith, who missed the Capitol riot due to car trouble, admitted to sending texts from his Washington, D.C., hotel room that night that indicated he wanted to put “a bullet in [Pelosi’s] noggin on Live TV” and that she was a “dead [expletive] walking.” FBI agents later found a horde of guns, ammunition, magazines, THC edibles, and injectable testosterone in a trailer Meredith hauled behind his truck. He was arrested on Jan. 7 in D.C.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Guilty Plea#House#Cnn#Court
leedaily.com

Former Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death Plead Not Guilty

The four Minneapolis police officers who were charged for having a direct relation with George Floyd’s death were pleaded not guilty to federal charges this Tuesday at a virtual hearing. Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng were the four police officers who were charged with violating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time

Allies of Donald Trump are mounting a Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol, aimed at supporting what they call the “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection — about 60 people held behind bars of the more than 600 charged in the deadly riot. The repeated attempts to rewrite the narrative of the violence and panic of the day, and the persistent volatility around the politics of the 2020 election have made it impossible to predict what...
PROTESTS
lebtown.com

Myerstown man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol invasion charge

A 69-year-old Myerstown resident has pled guilty to a single federal criminal charge resulting from his unlawful entry into the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. As part of a plea agreement entered in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Sept. 10, Terry Brown admitted that he violated Title 40, Section 5104 (e)(2)(G), of the United States Code, titled “Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” an offense punishable by up to six months in prison.
MYERSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Westport News

Bridgeport man pleads guilty in multiple gang-related shootings

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man pleaded guilty Thursday after participating in multiple gang-related shootings, according to Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Leonard Boyle’s office. Undrea Kirkland, 25, also known as “Spooda,” has been a member of a gang based in the Charles F. Greene Homes housing...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Cleveland.com

Man pleads guilty to charges in hazing death of BGSU student Stone Foltz

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A man pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal charges in connection with the March hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz. Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor hazing as part of a plea deal, WTOL Channel 11 reports. A felony involuntary manslaughter charge and two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed, the Associated Press reports.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Independent

Capitol rally live: Justice for J6 rally sees small turnout, heavy police presence

Washington, DC is hunkered down in advance of a protest on behalf of people arrested for their alleged part in the US Capitol insurrection at the start of this year. The “Justice for J6” rally, organised by a onetime Trump campaign staffer, is ostensibly a protest against the “persecution” of the 600-plus people who have been taken into custody. It is seen by some as part of a broader right-wing attempt to rewrite the narrative of the attack on the Capitol as a mostly peaceful incident, with the participants reframed as simply naive citizens earnestly concerned about the 2020 election.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy